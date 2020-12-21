Origin Sport Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $682,774.94 and $404,127.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

