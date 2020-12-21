Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OFIX. TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $815.31 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $47.91.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 438.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 106,952 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

