PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sells $843,134.67 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $843,134.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PD opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 104.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,907 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after buying an additional 363,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

