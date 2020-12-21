Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 26.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Badger Meter by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $90.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.09. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $91.21.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.