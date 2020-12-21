Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HNI were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in HNI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HNI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in HNI by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HNI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,310,887.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,242.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $290,373.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HNI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of HNI opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

