Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 39.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Comerica were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.63 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $72.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

