Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

