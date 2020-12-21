Paloma Partners Management Co Has $517,000 Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,356 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $13,379,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $70,075,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $44,007,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $11,125,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $10,383,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $75.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.