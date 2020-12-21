Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 17,871 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 122.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

