Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 45,752 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,752 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $131.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.62. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $149.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

