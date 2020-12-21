Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.39.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 209.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

