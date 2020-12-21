PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stake Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Roth Capital cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAR opened at $65.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.53.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $54.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.