Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PRRWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

