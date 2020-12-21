ParkinGo (GOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $45.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $456,788.08 and approximately $45.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,747.88 or 1.00030468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021835 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017716 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00061786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

