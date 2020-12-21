Patientory Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,799.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $477,142.29 and $9,799.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00355158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027320 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001979 BTC.

About Patientory

PTOY is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

