Paula Green Sells 4,634 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $647,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,402.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TWST opened at $147.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $152.67.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

