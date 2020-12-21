Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup raised Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

