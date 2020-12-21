PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $238.30

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $238.30 and last traded at $237.37, with a volume of 189557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $279.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $2,705,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PayPal by 40.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $4,257,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 22.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

