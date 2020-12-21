PCHAIN (PI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.70 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit and Bibox. PCHAIN has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $99,437.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00346812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025279 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 797,937,461 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Switcheo Network, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.