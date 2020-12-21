PeepCoin (PCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.61 Million

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 375.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 73.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $31.61 million and $25.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000565 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 376.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,311,278,142 coins and its circulating supply is 142,111,278,142 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.