Peony Trading 16.4% Higher This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Peony has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $177,482.98 and $10,201.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003144 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 153.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 5,961,515 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

