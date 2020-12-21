pEOS (PEOS) Hits Market Cap of $449,315.45

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One pEOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $449,315.45 and approximately $4,028.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pEOS has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00139954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.00738287 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00167964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00071692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00109513 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official website is peos.one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one.

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

