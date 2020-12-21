pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Reaches $570,331.21

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One pEOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. Over the last week, pEOS has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $570,331.21 and approximately $5,356.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official website is peos.one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one.

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

