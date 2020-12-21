PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,900. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $142.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.91.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

