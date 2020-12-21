Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.39

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 14767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 94,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $2,513,736.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,033 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,323. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Personalis by 25.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the third quarter worth $1,673,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the third quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the third quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

