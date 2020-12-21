Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 208,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 399,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 829.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 168,628 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.