Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.65. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.68 on Monday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

