Phoenix Global (PHX) Reaches Market Cap of $11.22 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00146562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.14 or 0.00782945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00171790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00368428 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global (PHX) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,416,867,289 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com.

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.