PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.76

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.76 and last traded at $56.76, with a volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MUNI)

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

