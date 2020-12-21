Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQBK. BidaskClub upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $20.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.65 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $7,799,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 110,458 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 49.3% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 78,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $945,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

