Playkey (PKT) Price Reaches $0.0063

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $94,695.84 and $33,259.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00355158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027320 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.