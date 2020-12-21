PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives $49.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,024,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,264,000 after buying an additional 629,774 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,012,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,196,000 after buying an additional 54,103 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,875,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 12,833.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,590,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after buying an additional 1,578,506 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

