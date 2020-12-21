Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) One Day Volume Tops $200,544.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $200,544.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $116.08 or 0.00510410 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00142288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00753781 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00167303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00387488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00111836 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.