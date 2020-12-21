Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) One Day Volume Tops $72,676.00

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00005666 BTC on exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $262,873.68 and approximately $72,676.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00140703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.00744443 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00166016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00072111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00108794 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.

