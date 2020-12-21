Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DTIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL opened at $8.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. On average, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.