ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 683050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$23.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

