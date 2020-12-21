ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $11.02

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $12.93. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 235,203 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth about $328,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

