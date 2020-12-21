Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PB. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.55.

NYSE:PB opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 50,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

