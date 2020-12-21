Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 673 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. 33.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $247.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $249.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.85.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.