Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 31,169 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 3,315.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,169 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGRC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $812,269 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.