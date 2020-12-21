Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 915,072 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,488 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $38,341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after buying an additional 2,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $33,783,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after buying an additional 1,761,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,646 shares of company stock worth $1,278,668 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

