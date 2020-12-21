Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD opened at $55.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $608,735.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

