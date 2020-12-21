Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 80.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Middleby by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,671,000 after buying an additional 130,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in The Middleby by 459.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after buying an additional 2,292,381 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 36.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,374,000 after purchasing an additional 520,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after buying an additional 388,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 229.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after purchasing an additional 525,790 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered The Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $131.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $149.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.79.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

