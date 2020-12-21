Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at about $63,196,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 404.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $57,623,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $20,396,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at about $12,820,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.86. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

