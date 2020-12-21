Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,359 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 365.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 197.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $169.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.64.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

