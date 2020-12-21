Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 27,293 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 701,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after buying an additional 542,182 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in American Financial Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,049,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,740,000 after buying an additional 497,505 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in American Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 442,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after buying an additional 269,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 5,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 203,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $85.35 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

