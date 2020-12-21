Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 81,494 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,494 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,449 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 801,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 53.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,978,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 692,974 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of STLD opened at $36.12 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $40.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

