Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:NILSY opened at $31.95 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

