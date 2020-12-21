PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $137,147.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00141482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.00766294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00166230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00386327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00115810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00072134 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,200,182 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

