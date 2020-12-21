PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

PHM opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PulteGroup by 18.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 72.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 320.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

